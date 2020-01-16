Entertainment News
LISTEN: Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ x Drake ‘Hotline Bling’ Mashup

drake hotline bling

Source: apple music download

This mashup is INCREDIBLE! Producer, Andy Wu is at it again with a mashup that goes together like peanut butter and jelly!  He mixed together Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”  You HAVE to give it a listen below!  I did not think these two songs would go together so perfectly, but they do!

If you haven’t heard any of Andy Wu’s mashups before, you’re missing out!  He recently mashed up Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” and Justin’s “Sorry,” and it’s pretty amazing.  Click here to listen.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, check this out!  He mashed up 158 songs from 2019.

