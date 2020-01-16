Entertainment News
John Cena Challenges Justin Bieber To Wrestlemania Match

John Cena

Source: Noam Galai/WireImage / Getty

Someone get Vince McMahon on the phone, ASAP!  We need to see this!  John Cena recently appeared on The Talk, and he was asked if he’d seen the viral meme of Justin Bieber falling off a bike.  A fan photoshopped Biebs to make the fall look like he was jumping off the top ropes onto Cena.  It is HILARIOUS, check it out below.

The ladies of The Talk asked Cena what he would say to the Biebs, and he warned the interview was going to take a bit of a turn.  Cena jokingly cut a promo inviting him to throw down at Wrestlemania.

We’ll see in April if anything comes of this.  Personally, I’d love to see it.

