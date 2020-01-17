Entertainment News
Nene Leakes Attempts To Spit On Kenya Moore In RHOA Mid-Season Trailer

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Source: Bravo

In the words of Karlie Redd from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, “It was all a lie!”

For months, Kenya Moore has been making claims in interviews that Nene Leakes attempted to spit on her during filming and of course… Leakes denied it. Nene is starting to build a reputation of being a hypocritical liar. Just last week B. Scott brought out the receipts on his podcast, after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she’s not friends with Scott and doesn’t hang out with bloggers. SMH

To add fuel to the fire, Nene doesn’t even regret her behavior.

It’ll be interesting to see how this year’s reunion goes.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta

