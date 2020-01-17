Entertainment News
Did You Know The Actor Who Plays Joe In “You” On Netflix Can Sing? [Video]

Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv

Source: WENN / gpointstudio/Westend61/Cover Images

Mr. Penn Badgley is a man of many talents. We all grew to love the bad guy he plays in the Netflix original show “You,” but he’s not your average Joe. Get it? Corny joke. I know. If you haven’t watched the show… it’s an absolute must!! Badgley’s character makes all of the wrong choices but for arguably all of the right reasons. Lol Who knew that viewers could feel compassion towards a murderer. It’s sick.

Anywhoo… acting is not the only thing Badgley is good at. He’s the lead singer of a band called MOTHXR and he actually has a pretty beautiful voice. Listen to him blow:

