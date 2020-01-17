Entertainment News
Watch Queens N Lettos Dance To Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”

Woman's legs and feet in high heels

Source: altrendo images / Getty

“Yummy” isn’t my favorite Justin Bieber single but social media is doing a good job of helping it stick. I’m digging the remixes, covers and dance videos. Even though I’m gay, I’m a big fan of Queens N Lettos. Lol There’s something so sexy about a woman dancing seductively in high heels. I catch myself rewinding their videos multiple times while I wipe the drool from off of my chin. I can’t get enough of them!!! Honestly, they should consider taking their girls on tour. I’d pay to watch them in person.

