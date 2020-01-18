The Rock Pens Touching Tribute To His Dad

Two days following the untimely passing of his father, Rocky Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a touching, heartfelt tribute to his “Soul Man” father on Instagram. Rocky Johnson, the WWE Hall of Famer, passed away Wednesday at 75.

“You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world,” Johnson wrote in the post. “I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love.”

The post included a video of Johnson along with tag team partner Tony Atlas in the ring as young Dwayne sat at ringside, cheering his dad on.

As was the case, wrestling was in The Rock’s blood. Johnson along with Pat Patterson trained The Rock and through his near-decade in and out of the squared circle, The Rock not only became a household name but perhaps the most famous wrestler who ever lived. He wound up inducting both his father and grandfather in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

See the sweet message The Rock left for his dad below.

RELATED: Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Passes Away At 75

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Top-Paid Actor According To Forbes

Also On Radio Now 92.1: