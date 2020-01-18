The Rock Pens Touching Tribute To His Dad

Two days following the untimely passing of his father, Rocky Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a touching, heartfelt tribute to his “Soul Man” father on Instagram. Rocky Johnson, the WWE Hall of Famer, passed away Wednesday at 75.
“You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world,” Johnson wrote in the post. “I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love.”
The post included a video of Johnson along with tag team partner Tony Atlas in the ring as young Dwayne sat at ringside, cheering his dad on.
As was the case, wrestling was in The Rock’s blood. Johnson along with Pat Patterson trained The Rock and through his near-decade in and out of the squared circle, The Rock not only became a household name but perhaps the most famous wrestler who ever lived. He wound up inducting both his father and grandfather in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.
See the sweet message The Rock left for his dad below.
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐
