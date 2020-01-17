PIC: George Lucas Meets Baby Yoda

This may be the most pure picture to exist. Star Wars creator, George Lucas, met the adorable Baby Yoda for the first time…AND there’s pics! The Mandalorian creator, Jon Favreau posted the meeting on Instagram. See pic below!

Of course, social media LOST it, I mean, this is super precious. He’s holding Baby Yoda as if it were his own real grandchild. Check out some of twitter’s responses below.

This really feels like I’m witnessing something blessed, repaint the Sistine chapel with this image pls — Cam (@planetcameron) January 17, 2020

This is truly amazing because he looks as if he was looking at his new born child. This photo is legendary. https://t.co/FScmqu3baF — Jay Martyr (@JayM_PourBaby) January 17, 2020

"Always two, there are. A master, and an apprentice." https://t.co/7xIC0TmJzv — Austen Bundy (@AustenBundyDC) January 17, 2020

Get you a person who looks at you the way the person in the background wearing a jacket looks at George Lucas looking at Baby Yoda. https://t.co/dGMiKBTryA — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) January 17, 2020

Okay really, I can’t take it anymore! I need some Baby Yoda merch ASAP!

