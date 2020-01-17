Entertainment News
PIC: George Lucas Meets Baby Yoda

'Red Tails' New York Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This may be the most pure picture to exist.  Star Wars creator, George Lucas, met the adorable Baby Yoda for the first time…AND there’s pics!  The Mandalorian creator, Jon Favreau posted the meeting on Instagram. See pic below!

Of course, social media LOST it, I mean, this is super precious.  He’s holding Baby Yoda as if it were his own real grandchild.  Check out some of twitter’s responses below.

Okay really, I can’t take it anymore!  I need some Baby Yoda merch ASAP!

