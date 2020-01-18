Entertainment News
Get Your First Tease Of “Insecure” Season 4! [VIDEO]

Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

It’s finally back! It feels like we’ve been waiting forever. It’s been two years to be exact. SMH I don’t know how a show can take that big of a hiatus without falling off of the radar. That’s a testament that when you have a good product, you can do what tf you want…. for the most part. Lol

I’ll tell you one thing…. Issa Rae and HBO better bless us with longer episodes for Season 4. PS: Not too sure that wish will come true. The only thing I’ve heard is that we get two extra episodes this time around; so 10 instead of 8. SMH I’ll still be watching. (Rolls eyes).

