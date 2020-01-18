There’s A “Fun Home” Musical Movie Coming Starring Jake Gyllenhaal!

My first love is theater, so I’m loving these film adaptions of musicals. It allows audiences who don’t have the funds to travel all the way to New York to see a Broadway show to experience them. Jake Gyllenhaal is starring and producing a movie version of “Fun Home” according to Baz Bamigboye (of the Daily Mail). Here’s what he tweeted.

Now, “Fun Home” isn’t exactly on my top 10 list of favorite musicals, but I still will support this project. I really like a song from the show called “Ring of Keys.” Check it out:

