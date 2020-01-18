Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

There’s A “Fun Home” Musical Movie Coming Starring Jake Gyllenhaal!

'End Of Watch' Hamptons Screening

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

My first love is theater, so I’m loving these film adaptions of musicals. It allows audiences who don’t have the funds to travel all the way to New York to see a Broadway show to experience them. Jake Gyllenhaal is starring and producing a movie version of “Fun Home” according to Baz Bamigboye (of the Daily Mail). Here’s what he tweeted.

Now, “Fun Home” isn’t exactly on my top 10 list of favorite musicals, but I still will support this project. I really like a song from the show called “Ring of Keys.” Check it out:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
broadway , Fun Home , Jake Gyllenhaal , musical

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
'End Of Watch' Hamptons Screening
There’s A “Fun Home” Musical Movie Coming Starring…
 47 mins ago
01.17.20
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
Get Your First Tease Of “Insecure” Season 4!…
 3 hours ago
01.17.20
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Immortalized With Hand And Footprint Ceremony
The Rock Pens Touching Tribute To His Dad
 6 hours ago
01.17.20
PIC: George Lucas Meets Baby Yoda
 14 hours ago
01.17.20
WATCH: Jonas Brothers ‘What A Man Gotta Do’…
 16 hours ago
01.17.20
WATCH: ‘Birds of Prey’ Soundtrack Trailer
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Woman's legs and feet in high heels
Watch Queens N Lettos Dance To Justin Bieber’s…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Did You Know The Actor Who Plays Joe…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Real Housewives of Atlanta
Nene Leakes Attempts To Spit On Kenya Moore…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
LISTEN: Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ x Drake ‘Hotline Bling’…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
John Cena Challenges Justin Bieber To Wrestlemania Match
 1 day ago
01.17.20
This ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Failed Their Driver’s Test…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Singer Selena Gomez wearing Givenchy arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Dolittle' held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Selena Gomez Get A New Neck Tattoo In…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Demi Lovato live at Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 Day 2
Demi Lovato Confirms She’s Singing The National Anthem…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close