Here’s That Single You Wanted: Rihanna & Hassan Jameel End Three-Year Relationship

Jameel, a Saudi Arabian billionaire, is the Deputy President and Vice Chairman of family-owned Abdul Latif Jameel.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

That sound you hear off in the distance is the burgeoning thirst that has no doubt showed in up in Rihanna‘s inbox today. Reports are saying that the Barbadian superstar and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel ended their three-year relationship for reasons unknown to us peons.

The Navy saluted Rih-Rih and hailed her as “goals” after getting with Jameel, who is a Saudi Arabian national and owner of a family business in his native land. The couple were the targets of paparazzi and  Rihanna’s rabid fanbase but they largely kept their relationship out from under the glare of the cameras.

However in an interview last June, Rihanna stated that she was in love with Jameel and was setting her sights on motherhood. The couple was even spotted out with the singer’s family in a summer dinner outing in California.

Us Weekly seemingly got the drop on everyone first with the scoop on Friday (Jan. 17) that the romance between the pair has ended for now. Rihanna has yet to speak on the ending of the union based on what we’ve looked for online and we can pretty much expect not to get much in the way of details if their relationship was any indication.

Rihanna has enough on her plate at the moment, including collecting bags in the fashion world, lording over her Savage X Fenty empire, and remaining a force in the beauty industry by way of her vastly popular cosmetics line. Perhaps this breakup means that we’re finally going to get that ninth studio album? Let’s hope.

Photo: WENN

Here's That Single You Wanted: Rihanna & Hassan Jameel End Three-Year Relationship  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

