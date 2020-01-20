Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby Boy!

Swimsuits For All

Source: Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All / Resort Collection

Congrats to Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin!

The model gave birth to her first child over the weekend, a healthy baby boy. She wrote on Instagram, “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.”

Last August, she and Ervin not only celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary but also news that they were to be first-time parents.

She captioned the post, “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”

Late last year, she revealed on Ellen the sex of the baby.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Ashley Graham

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Swimsuits For All
Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby…
 6 hours ago
01.20.20
'End Of Watch' Hamptons Screening
There’s A “Fun Home” Musical Movie Coming Starring…
 3 days ago
01.17.20
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
Get Your First Tease Of “Insecure” Season 4!…
 3 days ago
01.17.20
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Immortalized With Hand And Footprint Ceremony
The Rock Pens Touching Tribute To His Dad
 3 days ago
01.17.20
PIC: George Lucas Meets Baby Yoda
 3 days ago
01.17.20
WATCH: Jonas Brothers ‘What A Man Gotta Do’…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
WATCH: ‘Birds of Prey’ Soundtrack Trailer
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Woman's legs and feet in high heels
Watch Queens N Lettos Dance To Justin Bieber’s…
 4 days ago
01.16.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Did You Know The Actor Who Plays Joe…
 4 days ago
01.16.20
Real Housewives of Atlanta
Nene Leakes Attempts To Spit On Kenya Moore…
 4 days ago
01.16.20
LISTEN: Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ x Drake ‘Hotline Bling’…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
John Cena Challenges Justin Bieber To Wrestlemania Match
 4 days ago
01.17.20
This ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Failed Their Driver’s Test…
 4 days ago
01.16.20
Singer Selena Gomez wearing Givenchy arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Dolittle' held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Selena Gomez Get A New Neck Tattoo In…
 4 days ago
01.16.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close