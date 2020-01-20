Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At Box Office, ‘Bad Boys 4’ In The Works

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.

Source: Ben Rothstein, Kyle Kaplan / Columbia

One time for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

After fans kept wondering when the third Bad Boys film would arrive, they repaid the duo in full as Bad Boys For Life opened MLK Weekend with a $73.4 million take, well-more than what studios and forecasters were expecting.

It’s not only the biggest R-rated opener ever for Sony Pictures but also, it’s the second-highest opening all-time for a January film, Martin Lawrence’s biggest opening weekend and a return to box-office supremacy for Smith.

Initially, projections for the film were around $38 million before escalating every day. With the news of a major jump for the franchise, Sony has also revealed that a FOURTH Bad Boys movie is in the works, per The Hollywood Reporter with both Lawrence and Smith in talks to reprise their roles as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett.

Best of all? It probably won’t take as long as it took the seventeen years between Bad Boys 2 and Bad Boys For Life.

RELATED: Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’ [VIDEO]

‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At Box Office, ‘Bad Boys 4’ In The Works  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Bad Boys For Life

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Swimsuits For All
Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby…
 18 hours ago
01.20.20
'End Of Watch' Hamptons Screening
There’s A “Fun Home” Musical Movie Coming Starring…
 3 days ago
01.17.20
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
Get Your First Tease Of “Insecure” Season 4!…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Immortalized With Hand And Footprint Ceremony
The Rock Pens Touching Tribute To His Dad
 4 days ago
01.17.20
PIC: George Lucas Meets Baby Yoda
 4 days ago
01.17.20
WATCH: Jonas Brothers ‘What A Man Gotta Do’…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
WATCH: ‘Birds of Prey’ Soundtrack Trailer
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Woman's legs and feet in high heels
Watch Queens N Lettos Dance To Justin Bieber’s…
 4 days ago
01.16.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Did You Know The Actor Who Plays Joe…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
Real Housewives of Atlanta
Nene Leakes Attempts To Spit On Kenya Moore…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
LISTEN: Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ x Drake ‘Hotline Bling’…
 5 days ago
01.17.20
John Cena Challenges Justin Bieber To Wrestlemania Match
 5 days ago
01.17.20
This ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Failed Their Driver’s Test…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
Singer Selena Gomez wearing Givenchy arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Dolittle' held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Selena Gomez Get A New Neck Tattoo In…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close