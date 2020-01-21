Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Has No Regrets About Doing ‘Cats’

CATS World Premiere - Arrivals.

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Taylor Swift is finally speaking out on the box-office reception to Cats.

In a new cover story with Variety, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer opened up about doing the film which turned into a major box-office flop and admitted that she doesn’t regret working on “that weird-ass movie” because it was an experience and it also gave her a chance to introduce herself to famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“I’m happy to be here, happy to be nominated, and I had a really great time working on that weird-ass movie,” Swift said. “I’m not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn’t the best experience. I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he’s my buddy. ”

Despite the critical box-office reception to the film, it did earn Swift a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song with “Beautiful Ghosts.” But, Taylor was quick to admit she didn’t believe she would win and that her odds were a “long shot.” “Not a single chance,” she added. “Not a snowball’s chance in hell.”

She also discussed her upcoming Netflix documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana and that it is going to be an eye-opener. “There’s a lot that’s not cute in this documentary,” she teased before added, “I chose Netflix because it’s a very vast, accessible medium to people who are just like, ‘Hey, what’s this? I’m bored.’ I love that because I do so many things that cater specifically to fans that like my music, I think it’s important to put yourself out there to people who don’t care at all about you.”

