Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Lennon Stella’s ‘Kissing Other People’ Video

The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds Of Summer And Lennon Stella Perform At The Forum

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Lennon Stella’s new music video for “Kissing Other People” has arrived!  I’m LOVING this song right now, so it’s nice to finally have some visuals to go along with it.  While she sings the lyrics, “I don’t feel guilty kissing other poeple,” a full blown make-out sesh ensues.  Watch the video below!

Lennon joined The Chainsmokers on their World War Joy Tour this past fall.  Before her show at Banker’s Life, she stopped by the Backstage Studio to give an acoustic performance of “Kissing Other People” and sat down for a quick chat with me.  She’s not only a beautiful person inside and out, but her voice is INCREDIBLE!  Watch the acoustic performance below!

Was she named after John Lennon?  Does she like pineapple on pizza?  Check out our chat below!

WATCH: Lennon Stella’s ‘Kissing Other People’ Video  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Mama Swift Battling A Brain Tumor
 2 hours ago
01.21.20
Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v New England Patriots
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 4 hours ago
01.21.20
CATS World Premiere - Arrivals.
Taylor Swift Has No Regrets About Doing ‘Cats’
 7 hours ago
01.21.20
WATCH: Lennon Stella’s ‘Kissing Other People’ Video
 7 hours ago
01.21.20
WATCH: Post Malone In ‘Spenser Confidential’ Trailer
 9 hours ago
01.21.20
Swimsuits For All
Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby…
 1 day ago
01.20.20
'End Of Watch' Hamptons Screening
There’s A “Fun Home” Musical Movie Coming Starring…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
Get Your First Tease Of “Insecure” Season 4!…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Immortalized With Hand And Footprint Ceremony
The Rock Pens Touching Tribute To His Dad
 4 days ago
01.17.20
PIC: George Lucas Meets Baby Yoda
 4 days ago
01.17.20
WATCH: Jonas Brothers ‘What A Man Gotta Do’…
 5 days ago
01.17.20
WATCH: ‘Birds of Prey’ Soundtrack Trailer
 5 days ago
01.17.20
Woman's legs and feet in high heels
Watch Queens N Lettos Dance To Justin Bieber’s…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Did You Know The Actor Who Plays Joe…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close