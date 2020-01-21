Lennon Stella’s new music video for “Kissing Other People” has arrived! I’m LOVING this song right now, so it’s nice to finally have some visuals to go along with it. While she sings the lyrics, “I don’t feel guilty kissing other poeple,” a full blown make-out sesh ensues. Watch the video below!

Lennon joined The Chainsmokers on their World War Joy Tour this past fall. Before her show at Banker’s Life, she stopped by the Backstage Studio to give an acoustic performance of “Kissing Other People” and sat down for a quick chat with me. She’s not only a beautiful person inside and out, but her voice is INCREDIBLE! Watch the acoustic performance below!

Was she named after John Lennon? Does she like pineapple on pizza? Check out our chat below!

WATCH: Lennon Stella’s ‘Kissing Other People’ Video was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: