WATCH: Post Malone In ‘Spenser Confidential’ Trailer

Post Malone For Bud Light

Source: (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Post Malone is a very talented musician, this we know.  Turns out, he’s got some acting skills too!  Posty is starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in an upcoming Netflix film, Spenser Confidential.  The film also stars Academy Award winning actor Alan Arkin, and comedian Iliza Shlesinger.

This isn’t the first time Post will have an acting credit to his name, though.  He had a cameo credit in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and let’s not forget his hit “Sunflower” that also appeared in the film.  Check out the Spenser Confidential trailer below!

The film is set to hit Netflix on March 6th.

