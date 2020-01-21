Entertainment News
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before The Super Bowl

Saturday Night Live has revealed their next two hosts and musical guests of the winter and one of them happens to have some Houston ties. None other than JJ Watt is making his SNL debut on February 1st!

Watt will be joined by musical guest Luke Combs on the night before Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The next week should be absolutely fabulous as RuPaul will assume hosting duties and Justin Bieber returns to the SNL stage. If we had any guess, Bieber would be probably performing “Yummy” and perhaps, a brand new single? We can only hope.

Of course, JJ was hype.

Both Ru and Bieber showed their excitement for their night.

The show resumes on January 25 with Adam Driver hosting and Halsey as the musical guest. Are you hype to see what JJ can do on SNL?

