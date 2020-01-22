Contests
[CONTEST] Win Tickets To See ‘Birds Of Prey’ On Us!

“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Source: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Keep it locked Monday, January 27th through Friday, January 31st from 2pm-7pm where we’ve got a FOUR PACK of reserved seats to see Birds of Prey at the advanced screening on Wednesday, February 5th!

