Mama Swift Battling A Brain Tumor

Taylor Swift recently opened up to Variety Magazine about music, movies and even her person life – the news that her mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Andrea Swift has been battling breast cancer, and during treatment doctors found a tumor. Taylor explained how hard this has been for her family and with that she said, “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem.” She’s right. Cancer is a horrible beast that takes so many loved ones from us, and when fighting it, your support team fights with you.

This may also be the reason she opted for “Lover-fest” instead of doing a tour. During an interview in December, she said “This is a year where I have to be there for my family — there’s a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home.”

Taylor Swift is extremely close with her family, and even wrote a song about her mother’s previous diagnosis.

Read more about her Varitey cover story HERE. We love you Tay!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: