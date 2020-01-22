RuPaul & Justin Bieber To Appear On SNL Next Month! [DETAILS]

Entertainment News
RuPaul & Justin Bieber To Appear On SNL Next Month!

Justin Bieber Attends Logan Paul Vs KSI

February 8th is going to be an epic night. RuPaul is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time ever. He’s a character in himself, so I’m sure it’s going to be hella entertaining. He probably doesn’t even need the writers to create any skits for him. I can see him making them up on his own. Justin Bieber will also be the musical guest for the night. I’m super stoked that the Biebs got his mind and spirit back together and seems to be stronger than ever!

