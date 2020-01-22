Eminem Channels 2017 Las Vegas Shooter In New “Darkness” Music Video

Eminem has never been shy about speaking his mind in his music. He just dropped his new album MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY over the weekend (which features some very controversial lyrics in a number of songs). “Darkness” is one of the lead singles where Em channels the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooter. Throughout the entire video, I asked myself what was the reason he decided to tell this murderer’s story. At the end of the video, I realize it’s to bring light to gun control. I gotta admit… that was a creative way to do it. Check it out.

