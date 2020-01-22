Entertainment News
Selena Gomez Scores Third No. 1 Album With ‘Rare’

Gomez beats out Roddy Ricch by a razor-thin margin!

Selena Gomez

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Congrats to Selena Gomez!

Even as she had a playful back and forth with Roddy Ricch on social media regarding their respective albums, the pop singer-songwriter prevailed as her Rare album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 112,000 equivalent album units earned. Roddy’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial which was No. 1 last week, slid to No. 2 but added 110,000 equivalent album units to his total.

Selena did tell fans to stream and buy the album on social media as it would mean a lot to her for her most personal album yet to hit the top spot instead of No. 2.

“I just found out that my album is neck-to-neck with another incredible artist,” she said on Instagram Stories. “I told people before that, you know, it’s not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I’ve ever released to become No. 1. So, if you don’t mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me. This is, again, something I’ve dreamed about for so long. But, regardless, I just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it’s something that you all can just enjoy and have. So, no worries. Either way, I’m happy.”

When the news was confirmed that she was indeed No. 1, Selena admitted she was a bit nervous in asking fans to stream and buy the album.

Congrats Selenators!

