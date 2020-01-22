Jessica Simpson Comes Clean About Addiction To Alcohol & Pills

It’s admiring when celebrities muster up the courage to come clean about their darkest moments. Their stories will help heal the world. It’s dope to see that superstars are just like me and you. Jessica Simpson gave People Magazine an inside look about her upcoming memoir called “Open Book.” Simpson confessed that the effects of sexual abuse (amongst other issues) led to her problems with pills and alcohol. In 2017, she was able to kick the addiction with the help of family and therapy. Thanks for sharing your story with us, Jess! Love ya.

