Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ed Sheeran Second Cameo In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

UK Premiere of Yesterday

Source: Lia Toby/WENN.com / WENN

Growing up, my brothers were HUGE fans of the Star Wars franchise so naturally I wanted nothing to do with it…UNTIL NOW.

If you’re a fan of Ed or even just a fan of Star Wars, then you know he appears in the movie as a storm trooper. Disney has just confirmed that Ed Sheeran also makes a second surprise cameo in the newest movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

Now before you run to the movie theater, unfortunately you won’t be able to spot his face because it was completely covered. For his second appearance, he was dressed up as an alien member of the Resistance (whatever that means!), essentially unrecognizable unless you’re a creep and know his exact body type.

Click here to see photos!

Ed Sheeran is no stranger to the world of film, he also stared in Yesterday, a movie based on songs written by the Beatles and had a cameo in Game of Thrones.

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Second Cameo In Star Wars: The…
 3 hours ago
01.22.20
PUMA Suede 50 Breakdance Cities Pack
Learn How To Do The Renegade Dance [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
01.22.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 5, 2011
Jessica Simpson Comes Clean About Addiction To Alcohol…
 3 hours ago
01.22.20
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Scores Third No. 1 Album With…
 9 hours ago
01.22.20
MTV EMAs 2017 - Show
Eminem Channels 2017 Las Vegas Shooter In New…
 20 hours ago
01.21.20
Justin Bieber Attends Logan Paul Vs KSI
RuPaul & Justin Bieber To Appear On SNL…
 22 hours ago
01.21.20
WATCH: The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ Music Video
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Mama Swift Battling A Brain Tumor
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v New England Patriots
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
CATS World Premiere - Arrivals.
Taylor Swift Has No Regrets About Doing ‘Cats’,…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
WATCH: Lennon Stella’s ‘Kissing Other People’ Video
 1 day ago
01.21.20
WATCH: Post Malone In ‘Spenser Confidential’ Trailer
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Swimsuits For All
Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
'End Of Watch' Hamptons Screening
There’s A “Fun Home” Musical Movie Coming Starring…
 5 days ago
01.17.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close