Learn How To Do The Renegade Dance [VIDEO]

Over the holidays, my teenage cousin was going to help me learn how to do that Renegade dance that blew up on Tik Tok. I should’ve taken his free tutorial while I had the chance. He lives in Arizona so now I’m screwed. Thank gawd for youtube. I’m determined to master this dance by the end of the week. Pray for me. Lol

It’s crazy how social media has become a tool to determine which songs are hot or not. Check out the official video for K Camp’s “Lottery (Renegade)” here:

