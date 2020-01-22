Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Learn How To Do The Renegade Dance [VIDEO]

PUMA Suede 50 Breakdance Cities Pack

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

Over the holidays, my teenage cousin was going to help me learn how to do that Renegade dance that blew up on Tik Tok. I should’ve taken his free tutorial while I had the chance. He lives in Arizona so now I’m screwed. Thank gawd for youtube. I’m determined to master this dance by the end of the week. Pray for me. Lol

It’s crazy how social media has become a tool to determine which songs are hot or not. Check out the official video for K Camp’s “Lottery (Renegade)” here:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos

k camp , Lottery , Renegade , tik tok

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Second Cameo In Star Wars: The…
 3 hours ago
01.22.20
PUMA Suede 50 Breakdance Cities Pack
Learn How To Do The Renegade Dance [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
01.22.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 5, 2011
Jessica Simpson Comes Clean About Addiction To Alcohol…
 3 hours ago
01.22.20
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Scores Third No. 1 Album With…
 9 hours ago
01.22.20
MTV EMAs 2017 - Show
Eminem Channels 2017 Las Vegas Shooter In New…
 20 hours ago
01.21.20
Justin Bieber Attends Logan Paul Vs KSI
RuPaul & Justin Bieber To Appear On SNL…
 22 hours ago
01.21.20
WATCH: The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ Music Video
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Mama Swift Battling A Brain Tumor
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v New England Patriots
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
CATS World Premiere - Arrivals.
Taylor Swift Has No Regrets About Doing ‘Cats’,…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
WATCH: Lennon Stella’s ‘Kissing Other People’ Video
 1 day ago
01.21.20
WATCH: Post Malone In ‘Spenser Confidential’ Trailer
 1 day ago
01.21.20
Swimsuits For All
Ashley Graham Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
'End Of Watch' Hamptons Screening
There’s A “Fun Home” Musical Movie Coming Starring…
 5 days ago
01.17.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close