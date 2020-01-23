Ex-Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29

Tragic news for Bachelorette fans as Tyler Gwozdz, who competed for Hannah Brown‘s heart during that season of The Bachelorette has passed away.

The 29-year-old Gwozdz died of what’s suspected to be an overdose according to TMZ. Boca Raton PD officers and paramedics rushed to a home on January 13 responding to a call of a possible drug overdose. Tyler was admitted to ICU and remained hospitalized for a week until he passed on Wednesday.

He was featured briefly during season 15 and was mysteriously sent home from the show after three weeks and one one-on-one date with Hannah. Show producers never explained why he was off the show and all Hannah said in regards to him leaving? Tyler “had to leave”.

Condolences to his friends and family.

IMAGE CREDIT: ABC

