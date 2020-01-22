Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers [VIDEO]

Jonas Brothers

Source: Peggy Sirota / Universal Music Group / Live Nation

This is pretty hilarious. Especially if you have siblings. I have four brothers, Doug, Danny, David and Devin. David is the middle child. Keep that in mind when you watch this! HAHA!! These videos always make me wonder how much of this was actual alcohol. It looks like they drink a ton! Also, by the end of the video they do seem a bit toasty! Seth has a brother, Josh Meyers, that he brought along for the fun and his “brother in case of emergency” Jack McBrayer! Enjoy!

RELATED: WATCH: Jonas Brothers ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ [Video]

Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers [VIDEO]  was originally published on radionowindy.com

jonas brothers

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Candles
Ex-Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29
 4 hours ago
01.23.20
WATCH: Halsey & Jimmy Fallon Sing Google Translated…
 7 hours ago
01.23.20
Planters Killed Mr. Peanut For A Super Bowl…
 21 hours ago
01.23.20
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Second Cameo In Star Wars: The…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
PUMA Suede 50 Breakdance Cities Pack
Learn How To Do The Renegade Dance [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 5, 2011
Jessica Simpson Comes Clean About Addiction To Alcohol…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers…
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Scores Third No. 1 Album With…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
MTV EMAs 2017 - Show
Eminem Channels 2017 Las Vegas Shooter In New…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Justin Bieber Attends Logan Paul Vs KSI
RuPaul & Justin Bieber To Appear On SNL…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
WATCH: The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ Music Video
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Mama Swift Battling A Brain Tumor
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v New England Patriots
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
CATS World Premiere - Arrivals.
Taylor Swift Has No Regrets About Doing ‘Cats’,…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close