This is pretty hilarious. Especially if you have siblings. I have four brothers, Doug, Danny, David and Devin. David is the middle child. Keep that in mind when you watch this! HAHA!! These videos always make me wonder how much of this was actual alcohol. It looks like they drink a ton! Also, by the end of the video they do seem a bit toasty! Seth has a brother, Josh Meyers, that he brought along for the fun and his “brother in case of emergency” Jack McBrayer! Enjoy!

RELATED: WATCH: Jonas Brothers ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ [Video]

Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Dustin Kross Posted January 22, 2020

Also On Radio Now 92.1: