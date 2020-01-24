Entertainment News
Jonas Brothers Announce Vegas Residency

Jonas Brothers

I’ve never been to Vegas, and this may just be the perfect excuse to go!  The Jonas Brothers have announced they will have a Vegas residency this spring.  Who’s coming with me?!  The Jo Bros will be performing at Park Theater at Park MGM.  There residency will begin April 1, with a total of nine shows through April 18th.

If you’re trying to figure out your budget to purchase tickets, the cheapest will run around $69.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on January 31 at 10 a.m. PST, with early access for fan club members.

