Jonas Brothers Announce Vegas Residency

I’ve never been to Vegas, and this may just be the perfect excuse to go! The Jonas Brothers have announced they will have a Vegas residency this spring. Who’s coming with me?! The Jo Bros will be performing at Park Theater at Park MGM. There residency will begin April 1, with a total of nine shows through April 18th.

Let's get it! Let's gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM April 1 – 18!! CITI presale starts Monday, 1/27 at 10AM PT🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZtSRlbhuhh — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 24, 2020

If you’re trying to figure out your budget to purchase tickets, the cheapest will run around $69.

Me planning a trip to Vegas to see the Jonas brothers in April with $2 in my bank account. pic.twitter.com/XbozaUkeiC — melissaaaaaaaaaaaa (@jonasbr0thersx) January 24, 2020

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on January 31 at 10 a.m. PST, with early access for fan club members.

Written By Jules Posted 1 hour ago

