‘Everything I Wanted’ is the second music video that Billie Eilish has directed herself (first was Xanny). She shared, “We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end. I love it, I hope you do too.” In the song Billie is taking through a dream having two different suicide attempts. When she wakes up from the dream she sees her brother Finneas saying “as long as I’m here, no one can hurt you.” Billie also said in a statement, “My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasizes that no matter what, we’ll be there for each other through everything.”

WATCH: Billie Eilish ‘Everything I Wanted’ Music Video was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Mallory Posted 19 hours ago

