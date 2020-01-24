Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Billie Eilish ‘Everything I Wanted’ Music Video

‘Everything I Wanted’ is the second music video that Billie Eilish has directed herself (first was Xanny). She shared, “We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end. I love it, I hope you do too.” In the song Billie is taking through a dream having two different suicide attempts. When she wakes up from the dream she sees her brother Finneas saying “as long as I’m here, no one can hurt you.” Billie also said in a statement, “My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasizes that no matter what, we’ll be there for each other through everything.”

WATCH: Billie Eilish ‘Everything I Wanted’ Music Video  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Jonas Brothers Announce Vegas Residency
 1 hour ago
01.24.20
WATCH: Billie Eilish ‘Everything I Wanted’ Music Video
 19 hours ago
01.24.20
Wait, Does James Corden Actually Even Drive on…
 20 hours ago
01.24.20
Candles
Ex-Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29
 23 hours ago
01.23.20
WATCH: Halsey & Jimmy Fallon Sing Google Translated…
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Planters Killed Mr. Peanut For A Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Second Cameo In Star Wars: The…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
PUMA Suede 50 Breakdance Cities Pack
Learn How To Do The Renegade Dance [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 5, 2011
Jessica Simpson Comes Clean About Addiction To Alcohol…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Scores Third No. 1 Album With…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
MTV EMAs 2017 - Show
Eminem Channels 2017 Las Vegas Shooter In New…
 3 days ago
01.21.20
Justin Bieber Attends Logan Paul Vs KSI
RuPaul & Justin Bieber To Appear On SNL…
 3 days ago
01.21.20
WATCH: The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ Music Video
 3 days ago
01.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close