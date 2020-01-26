Halsey was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and as always, she delivered a fantastic performance. Host, Adam Driver, introduced Halsey when she took the stage to sing “You Should Be Sad” and “Beautiful Stranger.” Halsey channeled the vibes of her “You Should Be Sad” video for her performance, opening it up by riding a mechanical bull. Check out her performance below!

“Beautiful Stranger” is my personal favorite from Halsey’s new album Manic, so I was super excited to see her put this one in the spotlight.

Halsey also joined the cast for a skit called “Slow.” It’s hilarious! Check it out below.

Related: WATCH: Nial Horan Performs on ‘SNL’

WATCH: Camila Cabello Performs on ‘SNL’

WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs on ‘SNL’

WATCH: Billie Eilish Performs on ‘SNL’

WATCH: Halsey Performs on ‘SNL’ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 17 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: