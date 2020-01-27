Joe & McKinzie
#PODCAST Murder Monday: Aaron Hernandez

This week Liv is covering the case & story of Aaron Hernandez. A star player and Superbowl winner for the NFL turned convicted murderer. She discusses his troubled early life witnessing and experiencing his abusive dad in action, and his sexual abuse that he was never able to come to terms with. All the components of his life that cold have led to his extreme aggressive outbursts.

