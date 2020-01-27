Monday Motivation – 1/27/20

We try to share stories on Monday mornings that will help motivate, and inspire you to help you & us kick off a new week!
Joe shared a story about how coffee helped save a kitten! Watch the video here!
McKinzie shared advice from relationship expert, Matthew Hussey, on how to live a life without regret.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -Stop ignoring that voice in your head that screams to get out of your toxic relationship/marriage/casual situation… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -Stop giving up on your most exciting dreams because you listen to people who tell you “you’re not good enough” or make you feel stupid for having them… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -Stop passing up REAL adventures because you’re afraid of the unknown and would rather play it safe… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -Stop closing your heart to new people because you’re terrified of being disappointed again… And start saying YES TO LIFE. Let’s start saying yes to life, to opportunity, to the unknown, to adventures, to new ideas, to new skills, to new experiences, to new friends, to new love, to a future that is different from our past. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I don’t want us to leave this decade wondering what could have been. Let’s LIVE this year. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In this video one of my retreat attendees FINALLY let go of her toxic relationship patterns and found a way to release the pain she was holding on to for YEARS…her new life has already started… Ready to do the same for yours? If the answer is yes, this year, in 2020, I want to take you through my complete process for living the life you want IN-PERSON at my Live Retreat. My next Retreat is coming up in May 26th-June 1st, and the final Live Retreat of this year will be October 15th-21st. Tap the link in my bio to book your appointment with one of my Retreat specialists or simply go to MatthewHussey.co/Retreat. #ItsTime #StartSayingYesToLife
Liv shared a story about how a couple paid off $114,000 of debt in just 23 months!
