NBA Postpones Lakers Game After Kobe Bryant’s Death

Moments after news broke that Kobe Bryant died, I attended an NBA game in Louisiana. Even though it was the Celtics vs. the Pelicans you could feel the sadness in people’s hearts. There’s not one basketball fan who could ever hate on this legend. He was an incredible example of what it meant to work hard for the things you love (from career to family). You can only imagine what this loss has done for Lakers players. The Black Mamba was a staple for that franchise. NBA has postponed Tuesday’s game against the Clippers because so that members of the organization can grieve. Rest in peace, Kobe. WE LOVE YOU!!! I’m praying for the strength of your friends and family and also the families of the other helicopter crash victims.

