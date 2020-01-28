Entertainment News
Fans Sign Petition To Make Kobe Bryant The New NBA Logo

Now this is an idea I can get behind. As of 11pm on Monday night, the petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo has over 1 Million signatures. The original logo is of retired Lakers player Jerry West (which was created in 1971). The only change that the NBA has made to the logo has been the font in 2017. I really want this to happen. It would be a very appropriate way to honor this icon. He was a man who inspired the world to work hard for the things that we love. His dedication to his family and the sport of basketball was on another level. We miss you, Kobe.

Click here to sign the petition.

