News
HomeNews

McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu Nationwide

Technically chicken is an fully grown egg so it works for breakfast, right?

McDonald's McChicken

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide.

Starting today (Jan 28.) McDonalds will be continuing to fight for fried chicken sandwich supremacy by including the McChicken sandwich on their famous Breakfast Menu. But to keep with the breakfast vibe, the breaded chicken patty will be served in-between your choice of some warm griddle cakes or a buttery biscuit.

“With the nationwide launch of the Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches, we’re giving our customers more of what they crave: mouthwatering chicken and breakfast options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “McDonald’s is committed to remaining a leader in the quick-service breakfast category through our delicious offerings, consistent menu innovation, and a faster Drive-Thru experience.”

First engagement parties and now this?! McDonald/s continues to expand their game and we ain’t mad at that.

Will you be ordering a chicken sandwich before walking into school or work in the AM? Let us know in the comments.

McDonald's McChicken

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu Nationwide  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

McDonald's

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 4 hours ago
01.28.20
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
NBA Postpones Lakers Game After Kobe Bryant’s Death
 17 hours ago
01.27.20
WATCH: Demi Lovato’s Powerful ‘Anyone’ Grammys Performance
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Lana Del Rey Got Her Beautiful Grammys Gown…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
WATCH: Halsey Performs on ‘SNL’
 2 days ago
01.27.20
Jonas Brothers Announce Vegas Residency
 4 days ago
01.24.20
WATCH: Billie Eilish ‘Everything I Wanted’ Music Video
 5 days ago
01.24.20
Wait, Does James Corden Actually Even Drive on…
 5 days ago
01.24.20
Candles
Ex-Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29
 5 days ago
01.23.20
WATCH: Halsey & Jimmy Fallon Sing Google Translated…
 5 days ago
01.23.20
Planters Killed Mr. Peanut For A Super Bowl…
 6 days ago
01.23.20
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Second Cameo In Star Wars: The…
 6 days ago
01.22.20
PUMA Suede 50 Breakdance Cities Pack
Learn How To Do The Renegade Dance [VIDEO]
 6 days ago
01.22.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close