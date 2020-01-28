Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW MUSIC]

Justin Bieber - Changes Cover

Source: Def Jam Records

Justin Bieber‘s much anticipated new album, Changes drops on Valentine’s Day and after his “Yummy” single, Bieber returns to a more Journals like approach for the album’s second single, “Get Me.” Featuring Kehlani, the song is mainly about the chemistry between two lovers.

“See, you lookin’ beyond the surface / Can tell by the questions you’re asking / You got me low-key nervous / It feels like we’re on the same wave, yeah,” Bieber sings. Kehlani follows up on her verse, “Ooh, there’s so much chemistry / Like a chemist how you finishin’ my sentences / In the center, no, we can’t deny the synergy / How ‘bout reapin’ all the benefits?”

Stream the single below. Kehlani’s joining JB on his upcoming Changes tour along with Jaden Smith and it rolls into Houston on July 2nd at NRG Stadium. As a bonus, check out a snippet of Bieber’s Seasons webseries which premiered on YouTube on January 27th.

