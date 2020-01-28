News
HomeNews

Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane, According To Flight Attendant

Man on an airplane

Source: Image Source / Getty

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example — she did a whole Youtube video about her airport routine, which already has over 2 million views on Youtube.

One flight attendant went as far as to lowkey expose the entire airline industry during an interview with Inside Edition, telling spilling important tea to passengers. Like why you should never get coffee on a plane. Stewardess Jamila Hardwick cautioned:

“The thing about the coffee and tea, the pipes are rarely cleaned.”

 

 

As for soda, she added:

“I don’t know what it is about the chemistry in Diet Coke and us being 40,000 feet in the air. By the time we pour it, we could have three other drinks poured”

Oh, and don’t ask a flight attendant to help with your luggage. They don’t get paid for that.

“We do not get paid until the boarding door is close. If we get hurt while putting that bag in the overhead bin, we do not get to write it off as an on-job injury.”

Last but not least, please bring your own blankets and pillows.

“Bring your own. These get washed, but we are not so sure how great they are washed. Same for the pillow. They will take the lining off the pillow and give you a new one but you still have the pillow in there that’s dirty.

If you’re a frequent flyer, it’s probably wise to keep these things in mind while flying. Thanks, Jamila. Hit the flip to see what else she had to say. 

Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane, According To Flight Attendant  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 11 hours ago
01.28.20
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
NBA Postpones Lakers Game After Kobe Bryant’s Death
 24 hours ago
01.27.20
WATCH: Demi Lovato’s Powerful ‘Anyone’ Grammys Performance
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Lana Del Rey Got Her Beautiful Grammys Gown…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
WATCH: Halsey Performs on ‘SNL’
 3 days ago
01.27.20
Jonas Brothers Announce Vegas Residency
 4 days ago
01.24.20
WATCH: Billie Eilish ‘Everything I Wanted’ Music Video
 5 days ago
01.24.20
Wait, Does James Corden Actually Even Drive on…
 5 days ago
01.24.20
Candles
Ex-Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29
 5 days ago
01.23.20
WATCH: Halsey & Jimmy Fallon Sing Google Translated…
 5 days ago
01.23.20
Planters Killed Mr. Peanut For A Super Bowl…
 6 days ago
01.23.20
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Second Cameo In Star Wars: The…
 6 days ago
01.22.20
PUMA Suede 50 Breakdance Cities Pack
Learn How To Do The Renegade Dance [VIDEO]
 6 days ago
01.22.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close