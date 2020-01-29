Entertainment News
DJ Khaled Defends Diddy’s Comments About Lack Of Diversity At The GRAMMYs

HBO's 'The Defiant Ones' Premiere

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

I’m all for celebrities using their platform to bring light to issues that are going on in our world. We needed Diddy to speak up about the lack of diversity that’s happening at the GRAMMY’s. The culture respects that man’s word and hustle, so believe that if the Recording Academy refrains from making any changes in the next year, Sean “Love” Combs will enforce some serious consequences. Over the years, black artists have been robbed of awards; one prime example is win Adele’s “25 won over Beyonce’s “Lemonade.” We all know that “25” was not Adele’s best work. 21 was her claim to fame. It’s all about being fair.

This year Billie Eilish beat out Khalid’s “Talk,” Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.” for Record of the Year. Something ain’t right.

