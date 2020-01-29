Michael Strahan Comes Forward About Tension With Kelly Ripa

I always wondered what the dynamic between Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa was like behind the scenes. I’ve learned from working in media that often times, the most magical chemistry is between two people who wouldn’t normally be buddy buddy when the cameras are off. It’s a testament of how good you are at your job when you can get a long with people no matter how opposite their personality is from yours. Strahan recently let the New York Times in about his departure from Live! and whether he talked to his counterpart about the issues he was having with the direction the show was going:

“One thing I tried to do is have a meeting every few weeks with her. We met a few times, and that was fine. But then eventually she said she didn’t need to meet. Can’t force somebody to do something they don’t want to do.” Click here to read the full story.

