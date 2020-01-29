Entertainment News
Nikki Bella And Brie Bella Share That They’re BOTH Expecting

2019 Couture Council Luncheon Honoring Christian Louboutin

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Twin magic is really at work for Nikki and Brie Bella!

The Bella Twins revealed to PEOPLE Magazine on Tuesday (Jan. 28) that not only were they both expecting children but that their due dates were only days apart!

Brie and husband Daniel Bryan were “shocked” to find out she was expecting after they believed she was “meant to have one child.” Nikki and her fiance, Dancing with the Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev said they weren’t trying but that she “had a feeling.”

“I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie said. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, shit’“

Nikki said she and her partner Artem weren’t really trying but had a feeling she got pregnant. “I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” Nikki said. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’“

Congrats to both the Bellas!

