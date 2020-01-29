Joe & McKinzie
Box of Shame: Path of Pain (Liv Rolls Double & Hands Off Dare!)

Yesterday was Dare Dice. Each member of the show rolled the die, and Liv rolled the lowest. That means, today, Liv had to face the Box of Shame and pick out a punishment/dare that she had to complete….unless, she rolled both dice again today and got doubles!

Well today was her lucky day because she rolled doubles & got to pick another person on the show that had to complete the DARE!

watch & listen below for what happened:

