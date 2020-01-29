Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BTS Performs “Black Swan” On ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ [VIDEO]

BTS debuted their new single, “Black Swan” and the first live performance of the track on The Late Late Show With James Corden!

The first single off their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, RM, Jin, Jimin, Junkook, V, Suga and J-Hope took the stage and it looked like something out of Twilight: forest, waterfalls and even a little footwork as the members of the group danced barefoot over an illuminated floor.

The group also confirmed they have an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke coming and they played a game of hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher during their appearance!

The talk show host changed his social media accounts’ names to “#BTSxCorden TONIGHT⁷” in reference to their upcoming album and ARMY’s viral hashtag. Prior to the show, ARMYs waited overnight outside to get a chance to join the studio audience and Corden came out to give them cupcakes for their dedication.

Anticipation had been building for hours as Corden changed his social media accounts’ names to “#BTSxCorden TONIGHT⁷”. Members of the BTS ARMY camped outside overnight to get a chance to join the studio audience and for their patience, Corden came out to give them cupcakes for being such fierce loyalists.

The Corden appearance comes only days after BTS joined Lil Nas X for a star-studded performance of “Old Town Road” at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7 will arrive on February 21st and is considered their “most personal work yet.”

Watch the game of Hide & Seek and their Corden interview below!

RELATED: Here’s When BTS’ New Album Will Be Released

RELATED: Watch BTS Get In The Christmas Spirit For A Holiday Medley [VIDEO]

BTS , The Late Late Show with James Corden

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
BTS Performs “Black Swan” On ‘The Late Late…
 3 hours ago
01.29.20
2019 Couture Council Luncheon Honoring Christian Louboutin
Nikki Bella And Brie Bella Share That They’re…
 10 hours ago
01.29.20
Michael Strahan for Women's Empowerment 2018
Michael Strahan Comes Forward About Tension With Kelly…
 20 hours ago
01.28.20
HBO's 'The Defiant Ones' Premiere
DJ Khaled Defends Diddy’s Comments About Lack Of…
 21 hours ago
01.28.20
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
NBA Postpones Lakers Game After Kobe Bryant’s Death
 2 days ago
01.27.20
WATCH: Demi Lovato’s Powerful ‘Anyone’ Grammys Performance
 2 days ago
01.27.20
Lana Del Rey Got Her Beautiful Grammys Gown…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
WATCH: Halsey Performs on ‘SNL’
 3 days ago
01.27.20
Jonas Brothers Announce Vegas Residency
 5 days ago
01.24.20
WATCH: Billie Eilish ‘Everything I Wanted’ Music Video
 6 days ago
01.24.20
Wait, Does James Corden Actually Even Drive on…
 6 days ago
01.24.20
Candles
Ex-Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29
 6 days ago
01.23.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close