BTS Performs “Black Swan” On ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ [VIDEO]

BTS debuted their new single, “Black Swan” and the first live performance of the track on The Late Late Show With James Corden!

The first single off their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, RM, Jin, Jimin, Junkook, V, Suga and J-Hope took the stage and it looked like something out of Twilight: forest, waterfalls and even a little footwork as the members of the group danced barefoot over an illuminated floor.

The group also confirmed they have an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke coming and they played a game of hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher during their appearance!

The talk show host changed his social media accounts’ names to “#BTSxCorden TONIGHT⁷” in reference to their upcoming album and ARMY’s viral hashtag. Prior to the show, ARMYs waited overnight outside to get a chance to join the studio audience and Corden came out to give them cupcakes for their dedication.

The Corden appearance comes only days after BTS joined Lil Nas X for a star-studded performance of “Old Town Road” at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7 will arrive on February 21st and is considered their “most personal work yet.”

Watch the game of Hide & Seek and their Corden interview below!

