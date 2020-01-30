Amir Diamond Inducted Onto Wall Of Fame At Mikki’s Cafe! [VIDEO]

Today was one of the most epic days of my life. It is a very high honor to be recognized on the infamous wall of fame at Mikki’s Soul Food Cafe. They don’t let just anybody on there. You have to be an esteemed public figure who has consistently contributed something positive to the culture. I want to thank God, because without him this wouldn’t be possible. Lol I want to thank Kandi Eastman for giving birth to me. I want to thank Radio-One for allowing me to use their platform to bring light to listeners. I want to thank #TeamDiamond for the overwhelming support over the past 8 years. And I want to thank Ms. Connie B, Mr. Craig, Ms. Tasha, Tyrone, Jeremy and the entire staff at Mikki’s. I love ya’ll.

Look out for my picture at both locations starting next month. EEEEEEEK!!! 😀

