Tina Fey Plans To Bring “Mean Girls” Musical To Movie Theaters!

Broadway.Com is reporting that Tina Fey is bringing “Mean Girls” musical to movie theaters!!! The original movie starring Lindsay Lohan was such a cult classic and the Broadway show had rave reviews as well. My first love is theater so I’m always hype when we get news like this, because I know it will allow audiences (who don’t have the funds to travel to New York) to enjoy a musical.

Fey said “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.” READ MORE.

