NBC’s Good Girls is making Hot Girl moves for their upcoming third season as Megan Thee Stallion is joining the cast as “Onyx”.

Meg describes her character as “super sassy and she’s a little rule breaker. She’s doing things she has no business doing.”

She added, “I feel like Good Girls is perfect for me because I’m the hot girl and why would you not have the hot girl on Good Girls?”

Season 3 of Good Girls airs on NBC on February 16. Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of the excellent show on Netflix.

Watch Meg breakdown her role in the first episode of the Good Girls recap series, The Influence of Good Girls below. The recap series is a three-episode quick strike that gives fans a look back at the first two seasons of the show before Season 3.

Catch A Preview Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Acting Debut On ‘Good Girls’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By Brandon Caldwell Posted 3 hours ago

