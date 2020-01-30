RodeoHouston Wants YOU To Work For Them!

H-Town
Rodeo season is upon us and as a closeted country fan (ok, it’s not that big of a secret if you check my Instagram @onairlaura) I am SO excited! Growing up on the East Coast, there was no such thing as a rodeo so for me, I’m like a kid in a candy store.

If you love it enough to spend multiple days there, why not get paid for it! Rodeo Houston is hiring more than 1,000 workers for their 2020 season.

They are hosting a job fair this Saturday, 10a – 2p at NRG Stadium West Club. You must register ahead of time, HERE.

via ABC13

 

