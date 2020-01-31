Get A Good Laugh With “The Lovebirds” Trailer Starring Issa Rae! [VIDEO]

Issa Rae can do no wrong in my book. Well…. except for the wrong she’s doing with Insecure. We asked you for hour long episodes for Season 4 and you gave us two additional episodes instead. There’s no love lost though. I’m still watching faithfully. Lol Her new movie “The Lovebirds” looks like it’s going to be hilarious.

Can April 3rd get here any sooner? These days, your movie has to be hella captivating, because films are competing with Netflix and other streaming apps. This trailer is enough to make me want to get out of the house and enjoy a good date night. Who wants to take me out?

