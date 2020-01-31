Ariana Grande Lets Curse Words Slip At The GRAMMY’s… And It’s So Cute!

Who doesn’t love Ariana Grande!? <— That’s not a question for Mariah Carey. Ari’s voice is phenomenal, she’s gorgeous and she knows how to rise above adversity. This girl has been through the ringer and has pressed on through it all. I applaud her. I recorded the GRAMMY’s, but still haven’t sat down to watch it. I stumbled across this video of Grande on the GRAMMY’s red carpet and it’s soooo adorable. Lol Check it out:

I’m so glad that I haven’t had any Freudian slips on air yet. I pray that it NEVER happens.

