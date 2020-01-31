Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lifelike Baby Yoda Replicas are Selling for $350

You can now have your very own lifelike Baby Yoda replica… for only A $350. It’s currently only available for presale through the manufacturer, Sideshow. The Baby Yodas probably won’t be shipping out until August 2020 at the earliest, according to the site.

“Every inch of this incredibly lifelike figure has been meticulously detailed to recreate everything that Star Wars fans love about the young alien, from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet,” the description for the doll says. Let’s be real, $350 is a lot of money. That’s more than an Xbox cost! Apparently that’s not holding anyone back though. The site’s sever actually crashed because of all the visitors!!

Lifelike Baby Yoda Replicas are Selling for $350  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
117 New Emojis Revealed for 2020
 1 hour ago
01.31.20
PICS: People Are Building Baby Yoda Snowmen
 3 hours ago
01.31.20
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Lets Curse Words Slip At The…
 18 hours ago
01.30.20
Paramount Pictures film 'The Lovebirds' stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani
Get A Good Laugh With “The Lovebirds” Trailer…
 18 hours ago
01.30.20
Lifelike Baby Yoda Replicas are Selling for $350
 19 hours ago
01.31.20
PICS: Blackbear Is Now A Dad!
 1 day ago
01.30.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Tina Fey Plans To Bring “Mean Girls” Musical…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Bachelorette Star, Tyler Cameron, Hosting New Luxary Dog…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond Inducted Onto Wall Of Fame At…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
BTS Performs “Black Swan” On ‘The Late Late…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
2019 Couture Council Luncheon Honoring Christian Louboutin
Nikki Bella And Brie Bella Share That They’re…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Michael Strahan for Women's Empowerment 2018
Michael Strahan Comes Forward About Tension With Kelly…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
HBO's 'The Defiant Ones' Premiere
DJ Khaled Defends Diddy’s Comments About Lack Of…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close