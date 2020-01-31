Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

117 New Emojis Revealed for 2020

New year, new emojis! 117 new emojis have been approved to be rolled out with the Emoji 13.0 update coming later this year. The new release features a variety of gender-inclusive/neutral symbols, some pretty cool animals, and even bubble tea! There’s also some new ninjas along with an “Italian Hand Gesture” which is not to be confused with a “chef kiss,” although I will probably use it as a chef kiss.

Most of the gender-neutral emojis will expand on the original ones, such as gender-neutral person and a mustachioed man wear wedding veils, and a gender-neutral person in a tuxedo. It’s likely that manufactures of smartphones and other devices will begin incorporating the new set of emojis in a software update later this fall.

117 New Emojis Revealed for 2020  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
117 New Emojis Revealed for 2020
 1 hour ago
01.31.20
PICS: People Are Building Baby Yoda Snowmen
 3 hours ago
01.31.20
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Lets Curse Words Slip At The…
 18 hours ago
01.30.20
Paramount Pictures film 'The Lovebirds' stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani
Get A Good Laugh With “The Lovebirds” Trailer…
 18 hours ago
01.30.20
Lifelike Baby Yoda Replicas are Selling for $350
 19 hours ago
01.31.20
PICS: Blackbear Is Now A Dad!
 1 day ago
01.30.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Tina Fey Plans To Bring “Mean Girls” Musical…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Bachelorette Star, Tyler Cameron, Hosting New Luxary Dog…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond Inducted Onto Wall Of Fame At…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
BTS Performs “Black Swan” On ‘The Late Late…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
2019 Couture Council Luncheon Honoring Christian Louboutin
Nikki Bella And Brie Bella Share That They’re…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Michael Strahan for Women's Empowerment 2018
Michael Strahan Comes Forward About Tension With Kelly…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
HBO's 'The Defiant Ones' Premiere
DJ Khaled Defends Diddy’s Comments About Lack Of…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close