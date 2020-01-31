Joe & McKinzie
#PODCAST We Had A Tik Tok SUPERSTAR On Air!

Tik Tok is the HOTTEST app and biggest social media right now. We interviewed a ~viral~ Tik Tok star, Dr. Trevor Boffone.

He’s won his students over by connecting with them through the dancing videos on the app, and his moves have made him a sensation! He says connecting with them has not only helped his social media clout (JK), but it has helped his students in the classroom when it’s time for some learning. He’s a perfect example of an educator in every aspect, and his students are lucky to have him!

listen to the interview below & check out his videos:

#PODCAST We Had A Tik Tok SUPERSTAR On Air!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

